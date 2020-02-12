Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the January 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRGI. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 52.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,852,000 after acquiring an additional 519,316 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 122.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 201,253 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth $1,713,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 605.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 91,004 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $495,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRGI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.38. 197,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,575. The stock has a market cap of $284.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

