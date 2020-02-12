Filtronic Plc (LON:FTC) Insider Michael Tyerman Acquires 105,721 Shares

Filtronic Plc (LON:FTC) insider Michael Tyerman bought 105,721 shares of Filtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £9,514.89 ($12,516.30).

Filtronic stock opened at GBX 9.25 ($0.12) on Wednesday. Filtronic Plc has a one year low of GBX 6.15 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 11.85 ($0.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8.50. The company has a market cap of $20.30 million and a P/E ratio of -9.25.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Filtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Filtronic Company Profile

Filtronic plc designs and manufactures customized radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave components and subsystems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Filtronic Wireless and Filtronic Broadband. It offers E-band and V-band transceiver modules; GaN amplifiers, including point-to-point backhaul radio links and power amplifiers; microwave and millimeter-wave filters and diplexers; E-band power amplifiers; and ultra-high capacity data links.

