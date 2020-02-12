Fire & Flower’s (FFLWF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Echelon Wealth Partners

Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.10 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 250.00% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Fire & Flower stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 280,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,725. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. Fire & Flower has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.50.

Fire & Flower Company Profile

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retail chain that offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market. As of April 5, 2019, the company operated 11 Fire & Flower branded stores in Canada. It is also involved in wholesale cannabis supply business in Saskatchewan.

