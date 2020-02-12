Fire Lotto (FLOT) Market Cap Hits $102,485.00

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded down 22.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 12th. Fire Lotto has a market capitalization of $102,485.00 and $2.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fire Lotto has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar. One Fire Lotto token can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Livecoin, TOPBTC and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00049575 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00411761 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009750 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00012655 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001350 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Fire Lotto (CRYPTO:FLOT) is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fire Lotto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, TOPBTC, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

