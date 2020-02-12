First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FBNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

FBNC traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.28. The stock had a trading volume of 12,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,141. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.34 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.37.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $69.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.73 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.23%.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Phillips sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $30,901.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,131. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $39,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,721. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,521 shares of company stock valued at $520,953 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 1,919.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. 66.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

