First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,121,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 329,530 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.25% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $171,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 86,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.70.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $504,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,592.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FR traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.93. The company had a trading volume of 25,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,515. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.68. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.