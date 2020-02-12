First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.78-1.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.83. First Industrial Realty Trust also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.78-1.88 EPS.

NYSE FR traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.87. The company had a trading volume of 882,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,831. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.72. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.08.

Several analysts have issued reports on FR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.70.

In other news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 12,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,592.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

