First Majestic Silver (AG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

AG opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.14. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $12.69.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $8.10 to $6.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Majestic Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.97.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

