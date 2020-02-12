First Majestic Silver (FR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect First Majestic Silver to post earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$12.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.76. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of C$7.38 and a twelve month high of C$16.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.60.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

In related news, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 56,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total transaction of C$833,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,370,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,717,766. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 10,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total transaction of C$145,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,616,750. Insiders have sold a total of 183,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,909 over the last three months.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FR. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.67.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.