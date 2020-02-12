First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,592 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $22,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 311.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 247.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODFL stock opened at $219.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.45. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $130.87 and a twelve month high of $221.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.62, for a total transaction of $74,790.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,397.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ODFL. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens set a $203.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.42.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

