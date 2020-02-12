First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,478 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.28% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $22,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 705.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $360,660.00. Also, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total transaction of $906,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,476 shares in the company, valued at $10,055,429.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,160 shares of company stock worth $2,589,192 over the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RS opened at $117.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.68. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 1-year low of $82.62 and a 1-year high of $122.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.80.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

