First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,999 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.31% of Anaplan worth $21,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth about $1,034,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Anaplan by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Anaplan by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,704,930.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,018 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,918. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,751,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,486,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,747 shares of company stock worth $11,545,251. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $60.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.79. Anaplan Inc has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $63.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $89.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaplan Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Anaplan to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.74.

Anaplan Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

