First Trust Advisors LP Buys 53,724 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,724 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.32% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $24,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 52.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 22.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $480,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,726,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,911,786.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,386,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,855 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,568. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $54.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.37 and a 200 day moving average of $52.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.53. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 12-month low of $47.55 and a 12-month high of $55.49.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.91 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 51.85% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.40%.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

