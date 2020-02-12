First Trust Advisors LP Buys 54,753 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,037,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,753 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.35% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $22,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,136.5% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 46,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 42,960 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,090,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 328,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 621,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,284,000 after purchasing an additional 76,007 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 20,925 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $16.84 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.53.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 522,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $10,994,694.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,632,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,371,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JEF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

