First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,016,326 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,557 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.64% of Associated Banc worth $22,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 91,737 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 426.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.68. Associated Banc Corp has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $293.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America set a $19.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens set a $22.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $65,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $123,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,358.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,800 shares of company stock valued at $313,370 in the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

