First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 83,923 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.27% of Bunge worth $21,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bunge by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Bunge by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bunge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Bunge Ltd has a 52 week low of $47.26 and a 52 week high of $59.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BG. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bunge from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.40.

In other Bunge news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $97,604.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,801.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

