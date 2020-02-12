First Trust Advisors LP Has $20.89 Million Stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,257 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.32% of Flowserve worth $20,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Flowserve by 2.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Flowserve by 0.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flowserve by 6.1% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flowserve by 6.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

FLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Flowserve from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $47.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.25. Flowserve Corp has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $54.16.

In other Flowserve news, SVP Lanesha Minnix sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $39,335.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,051.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

