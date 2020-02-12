First Trust Advisors LP Has $21.13 Million Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,954 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of Textron worth $21,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Textron by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,091,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,667,000 after purchasing an additional 747,769 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,487,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,820,000 after buying an additional 341,641 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 904,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,285,000 after buying an additional 144,791 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 659,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,287,000 after buying an additional 114,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 584,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,617,000 after buying an additional 105,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Textron stock opened at $49.50 on Wednesday. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.30 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.69. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.72.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXT. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

