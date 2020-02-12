First Trust Advisors LP Has $22.38 Million Stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 681,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,174 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.56% of Equity Commonwealth worth $22,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,448,000 after buying an additional 198,708 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,082,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,086,000 after buying an additional 132,676 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 797,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,176,000 after buying an additional 71,235 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 645,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,108,000 after buying an additional 28,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 351,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,055,000 after buying an additional 43,773 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

NYSE:EQC opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average is $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 84.50, a quick ratio of 84.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $34.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.27.

Several equities analysts have commented on EQC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.