First Trust Advisors LP Has $22.50 Million Position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,323,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,030 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.43% of Macy’s worth $22,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 260.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 42,355 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 1,749.8% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,497,000 after purchasing an additional 973,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in Macy’s by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 381,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 43,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. Macy’s Inc has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average of $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.59.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

