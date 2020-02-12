First Trust Advisors LP Has $22.59 Million Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,998 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 41,520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.17% of SVB Financial Group worth $22,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.48, for a total value of $1,127,241.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $51,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,028 shares of company stock valued at $3,913,959. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $263.64 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $183.04 and a 1 year high of $270.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.51 and a 200-day moving average of $225.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.54 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

