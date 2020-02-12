First Trust Advisors LP Has $22.96 Million Holdings in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,067 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.09% of Sailpoint Technologies worth $22,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $93,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,120.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $468,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,419,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,266,546.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,000 shares of company stock worth $2,282,120 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAIL. Wedbush began coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sailpoint Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.53.

Shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -257.60 and a beta of 2.07. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.54.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

