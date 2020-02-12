First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,559 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.30% of Dolby Laboratories worth $20,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 159,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 26,411 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $769,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 385.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 68,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLB shares. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In other news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $140,819.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $355,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 345,380 shares of company stock worth $24,060,084. Insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLB opened at $71.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.58. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.09 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $291.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

