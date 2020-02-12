First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.16% of NVR worth $22,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in NVR by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 66.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 92.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,912.33.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 2,500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,777.83, for a total value of $9,444,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,265,002.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,715.04, for a total transaction of $3,715,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $6,783,663.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,619 shares of company stock worth $51,625,794. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR stock opened at $3,981.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,562.02 and a twelve month high of $4,058.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,857.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,688.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $59.00 by $5.41. NVR had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $58.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 228.38 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

