First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,904 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.50% of Avnet worth $20,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 1,168.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 81,537 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cross Research lowered shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. Avnet has a 12-month low of $35.45 and a 12-month high of $49.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.54.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%.

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 263,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $10,840,642.28. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.