First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 138,995 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 787,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,995 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $20,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 44,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 423,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 85,218 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 26,825 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $443,000.

Shares of PK stock opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average is $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $33.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.32%.

PK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

