First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 42,253 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,253 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.18% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $22,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 208,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after buying an additional 16,727 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 690,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,769,000 after purchasing an additional 46,889 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 253,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,123,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 168,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 50,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $99,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,212.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,545,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,786 shares of company stock valued at $765,488 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NCLH opened at $52.49 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $45.64 and a 12-month high of $59.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.96.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Macquarie set a $65.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.53.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.