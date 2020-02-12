First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 720,572 Shares of VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,265,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 720,572 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.47% of VEON worth $20,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEON. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in VEON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VEON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of VEON by 5,198.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 18,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VEON by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VEON shares. BidaskClub raised VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.29.

VEON stock opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.81. VEON Ltd has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

