First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 88,903 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,903 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.48% of CIT Group worth $20,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIT. ValuEngine raised shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CIT Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Shares of NYSE:CIT opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.14. CIT Group Inc. has a one year low of $40.34 and a one year high of $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.80 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 9.05%. CIT Group’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

