First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 78.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,293 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $21,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 943.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $657.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $575.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $584.52.

NYSE SHW opened at $577.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $410.35 and a fifty-two week high of $599.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $578.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $558.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

