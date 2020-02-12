First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,567 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of AMETEK worth $22,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,418,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,400,633,000 after purchasing an additional 204,374 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,610,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,001,000 after purchasing an additional 76,480 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,910,000 after purchasing an additional 162,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 963,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,149,000 after purchasing an additional 80,501 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 624,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,382,000 after purchasing an additional 27,672 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Langenberg & Company lowered shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 12,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $1,232,360.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,031,126.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $498,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,441.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,946 shares of company stock worth $2,569,498. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AME stock opened at $100.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.44 and a twelve month high of $102.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.53. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.20.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

