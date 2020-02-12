First Trust Advisors LP Sells 128,887 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128,887 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of Xylem worth $22,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XYL. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 303,664.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 379,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,917,000 after purchasing an additional 379,580 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Xylem by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,450,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,343,000 after purchasing an additional 282,822 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,999,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Xylem by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 546,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,061,000 after purchasing an additional 130,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Xylem by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 267,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,320,000 after purchasing an additional 126,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

In related news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $92,089.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,487.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $323,380.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,158.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,220 shares of company stock valued at $790,920. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XYL stock opened at $87.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc has a twelve month low of $71.99 and a twelve month high of $87.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.63 and a 200-day moving average of $78.67.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on Xylem and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.