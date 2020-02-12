First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,974 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.58% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $20,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,621,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 47,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,450,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,386,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,258,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,960,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,164.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,117.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1,091.65. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $898.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,168.21.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.