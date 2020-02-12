First Trust Advisors LP Sells 33,364 Shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,801 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,364 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.60% of AppFolio worth $22,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AppFolio by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 24.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in AppFolio by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in AppFolio by 12.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $137.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.42. AppFolio Inc has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $138.71. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.96 and a beta of 1.15.

APPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.28.

In other news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 10,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,236,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 3,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $365,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

