First Trust Advisors LP Sells 67,138 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,701,317 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 67,138 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $22,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 52,480 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,110,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,950 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of -103.32 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.43. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.30 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

