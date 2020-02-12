First Trust Advisors LP Trims Position in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 171,918 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.85% of Rapid7 worth $23,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RPD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPD opened at $56.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Rapid7 Inc has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $66.01.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $91.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.21 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 41.54% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. Rapid7’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.61.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,160,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,910,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,588 shares of company stock worth $7,089,920 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

