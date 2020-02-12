First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF) Shares Acquired by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF) by 133.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,867 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF comprises about 1.4% of Keystone Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Group owned 4.63% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 2,366.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 85,325 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 50.2% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after buying an additional 133,063 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LDSF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.69. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,443. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.54. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

