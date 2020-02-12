First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:FGB)

First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd (NYSE:FGB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years.

Get First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd alerts:

Shares of First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.17. 900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,632. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10. First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51.

About First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.