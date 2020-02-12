FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.25.

FSV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

FSV opened at $110.88 on Wednesday. FirstService has a twelve month low of $83.02 and a twelve month high of $112.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 0.80.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.27. FirstService had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a positive return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. FirstService’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is -9.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in FirstService by 460.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FirstService by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in FirstService by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

