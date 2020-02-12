FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 662,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 1.69% of FirstService worth $61,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSV. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,648,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 193,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,048,000 after buying an additional 98,038 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSV. Raymond James raised FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FirstService from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on FirstService from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FirstService from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

NASDAQ FSV traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.04. 1,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.52. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 0.80. FirstService Corp has a 1-year low of $83.02 and a 1-year high of $112.22.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.41 million. FirstService had a positive return on equity of 20.11% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. FirstService’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FirstService Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently -9.22%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

