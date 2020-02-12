Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Has $36.07 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,042 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 6.2% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $36,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,069,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,904,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 95,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,318,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 100,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,071,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 43,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.6% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 51,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,116,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $883,061.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,238.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $138.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.94. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $98.09 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

