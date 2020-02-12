Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,812 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 5.7% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,440.00 price objective (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,313.78.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,661 shares of company stock worth $1,480,267,612. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,150.80 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,586.57 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,913.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,816.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1,062.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.47, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

