Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $521.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) will announce sales of $521.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fitbit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $495.20 million and the highest is $544.53 million. Fitbit reported sales of $571.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fitbit will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fitbit.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIT. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $7.30 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Fitbit in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Roth Capital cut shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.30 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fitbit from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.30 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

In other news, CEO James Park sold 75,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $508,450.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 527,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,536,284.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fitbit during the third quarter worth $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Fitbit by 25.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fitbit by 57.6% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Fitbit during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Fitbit by 13.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fitbit stock opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.72. Fitbit has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

