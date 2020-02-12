Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Short Interest Update

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the January 15th total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.84.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $111.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.98. Five Below has a 1-year low of $95.52 and a 1-year high of $148.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.64 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 404.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

