Five9 (FIVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Five9 to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FIVN opened at $75.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09. Five9 has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $76.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,505.67, a PEG ratio of 79.91 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.77 and a 200 day moving average of $62.60.

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $960,572.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,559.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 7,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $496,361.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,513,659.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,170 shares of company stock valued at $17,901,772 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIVN. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Five9 from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.14.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

