Fiverr International (FVRR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.25. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 32.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $27.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.12 million. Fiverr International’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Fiverr International to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FVRR opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $44.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.79.

FVRR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

