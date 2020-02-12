FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Holdings Boosted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,602 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.34% of FleetCor Technologies worth $86,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in FleetCor Technologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 26,472 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FleetCor Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in FleetCor Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in FleetCor Technologies by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $316.38. 657,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,110. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.69. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.22 and a 1-year high of $329.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Garnsey Colette acquired 1,250 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $50,825.00. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Sunday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. FleetCor Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.33.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.