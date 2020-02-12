FLETA Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $966,844.00 (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last week, FLETA has traded up 32.1% against the U.S. dollar. FLETA has a total market cap of $4.63 million and approximately $966,844.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges including GDAC and DigiFinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.60 or 0.03546574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009654 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00248650 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038663 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00146585 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002959 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,234,423 tokens. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain. The official website for FLETA is fleta.io.

FLETA Token Trading

FLETA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

