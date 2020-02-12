FLIP 24 Hour Volume Hits $959.00 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded up 23.1% against the dollar. One FLIP token can now be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Liquid and HitBTC. FLIP has a market capitalization of $878,872.00 and $959.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $363.35 or 0.03487072 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009602 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00253017 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000832 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00038288 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00150521 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002942 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip.

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, BitForex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

