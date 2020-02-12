Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Boosts Stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,626 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.45. 2,814,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,722. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.59. Simon Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.01 and a fifty-two week high of $186.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.65.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

